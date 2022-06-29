"This is the platform": PGA Tour commissioner discusses changes tour made to compete with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

The battle between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series heated up after the U.S.-based league announced a major partnership with Europe's DP World Tour. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell about the upcoming changes, and competing with the Saudi league.

"You said, 'We can't compete with a foreign monarchy that's going to spend billions of dollars,' in your words, 'to buy the game of golf.' Is that what you think they're trying to do, buy the game of golf?" O'Donnell asked.

"I do," Monahan answered. "I meant everything I said. I think for us, again, it comes back to, Norah, focusing on the things that you control."

The PGA Tour has upped its winnings and made changes to the tour schedule after the Saudi upstart poached several high-profile players with huge guaranteed money contracts.

"And as an organization, with a rich history like we have, where every single week we go into a market and we make a significant impact," Monahan continued. "We've raised over $3 billion for charity through all of our tournaments. If you're a top player and you're thinking about, 'How do I succeed at the highest level?' This is the platform."

