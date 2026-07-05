Did you lose your pet during the 4th of July fireworks? Here's what you need to do.

It's a too-frequent consequence following holidays involving fireworks: lost pets.

Many animals frightened by the noise will get separated from their families, and Dallas Animal Services is preparing for a busy stretch of days ahead. Spokesperson Julie Silva said the kennels there already overflow with dogs and cats.

"We are at 159% capacity," Silva said. And she expects the situation to get even worse.

"Last year, the weekend after July 4th, we took in 100 stray pets," Silva said.

Dallas Animal Services isn't alone. Shelters and rescues see up to a 60% increase in lost pets between July 4th and July 6th, with July 5th being the peak day, according to the American Animal Hospital Association.

More than 400 pets remain in the walls of Dallas Animal Services as of Sunday morning. The expected increase in animals from the July 4th fireworks would further stress the shelter.

"It's terrifying in the shelters. These dogs, you don't know what they're really like until you get them out and get them kind of in a safe place," Silva said. "We are working to get more dogs fostered out so they at least have temporary homes while we sort out the situation here."

You're encouraged to come to the shelter if you can't find your pets after fireworks.

"You're going to have to look through all of the kennels to see if you can find your pet. If your pet is microchipped, however, we'll be able to scan that and call the owner and tell them, 'Hey, we have your pet,'" Silva said.

The first tip to prevent your pet from running away during fireworks is to keep them indoors.

"Have them exercise a little bit earlier so that they're more comfortable and they're they've worn out a little bit," Silva said. "Make sure that they have a safe place inside for them to kind of tuck away if they get scared."

You should report the pet missing to your microchip company and local animal shelter if you do lose your furry friend.