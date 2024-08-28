Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested, charged with murder after man found dead in Plano backyard

By Julia Falcon

PLANO – A suspect is in police custody and has been charged with murder after a man was found dead Tuesday in Plano. 

Plano police and fire responded to the call at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday about a person who was dead, in the 4600 block of Bending Oak Trail in Plano. 

The man, 69-year-old Patrick King, was in the backyard of the home to which police were called, said officer Jennifer Chapman with the Plano police. Police worked overnight and made an arrest "within a few hours," Chapman said.

The suspect, 39-year-old Andrew James Swetland, has been charged with murder. Chapman said they believe the suspect and victim were "known to each other" but don't exactly know how. 

This wasn't a random act of violence and police said there is no threat to the community.

