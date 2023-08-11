Perseid Meteor Shower, one of the most vibrant, to peak over the weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Perseid Meteor Shower, one of the most vibrant meteor showers each year, will peak this weekend.

A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above Inspiration Point early on August 12, 2016 in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Some folks could see around 100 meteors per hour. The best viewing time will be before dawn Sunday morning.

And great news, the waning crescent moon will allow for some great viewing of the shooting stars.

Of course, people need to get away from the city lights and allow their eyes to adjust to the nighttime sky for about 30 minutes to view the meteors.

The Farmers Almanac suggests to keep your gaze at the stars – they move at 37 miles per second!