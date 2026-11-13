Mansfield Timberview's football team seeks more wins after perfect 10-0 regular season

The 2026 season has been a special season for the Mansfield Timberview Wolves under second-year head coach Jacody Coleman. That's because the Wolves went a perfect 10-0 in the regular season and captured the 5A District 7 championship.

With 17 starters returning from last year, experience and chemistry have helped this team stay together as a pack.

"It's hard to go 10-0 in the regular season, but every week I felt like they stepped up to the bell," Coleman said. We had some games better than others, but we still found ways to get a win at the end of the day."

"Coach Coleman left a motto called 'one shot,'" Timberview wide receiver Trysten Shaw said. "We take advantage of every game one step at a time and not looking forward but playing what's in front of us right now."

That continuity doesn't just apply to the players; Timberview offensive coordinator Eric Stephens and running backs coach Damarii Tryon are former Wolves themselves.

"When I first got back here, it was kind of nostalgic because you go, you walk through the halls, so when you go in these places, yes, the memories do come back," Stephens said.

Stephens was a standout running back at Texas Tech, while Tryon played offensive line at Northeastern State.

Now, both are back at their alma mater, helping shape the next generation of Timberview Wolves.

"I tell people all the time, these kids act just like us," Tryon said. "They're the same type of kids even though it seems a little different; they're still us. That's why I wanted to come back and show people. I'm their biggest fan...some of them may say I'm their biggest hater, but they'll never know I'm really their biggest fan."

"I think the biggest thing is now you get to motivate a whole group of guys," Stephens said. "When you're a player, you touch a couple of people. Like as a coach, your job is to motivate the team."

Mansfield Timberview has consistently made the postseason, but this is only the third time since 2014 that the Wolves have a record with double-digit wins.

There's been a lot of great Timberview teams, some of which Coach Tryon and Coach Stephens were a part of. But they believe that this is the team to make a legit run at the state title.

"When they first came in, we let them know, you have the class to get it done," Tryon said. "We tell them we have a special class. I remind them every week at halftime, everybody thinks it's just talent. But we work. I see the work, I see the tears, I see the blood and all that. Every day since August 1st, we've been up here at 6 a.m., practicing in the dark, snow, and rain."