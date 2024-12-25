Pedestrian and his dog killed in Denton multi-vehicle collision

DENTON – A pedestrian and his dog died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle involved in another collision, according to the Denton Police Department.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. at University Boulevard and Ruddell Street.

The dog died at the scene, while the man was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

All drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Traffic was diverted around the crash, which remains under investigation, according to Denton police.