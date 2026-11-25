A Denton church is planning a funeral next month for a man whose family held a funeral for him there 85 years ago.

Kenneth Lynch died during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, but his remains were only recently identified. They will arrive in North Texas next week, where his relatives plan to honor him.

His name is fading on a bronze headstone near his parents' graves in a Denton cemetery. The headstone was placed there in 1980, but Lynch's remains were never buried beneath it.

"He didn't even make it a full year," said Chris Womack, Lynch's cousin. "Yes, and I'm sure that story is (that) there are hundreds of men that died in that battle who have the same story."

CBS News Texas

Lynch grew up in Denton and attended high school there before enlisting in the Navy a year before the United States entered World War II.

Military service runs in the family. Womack, one of Lynch's few surviving cousins, received a call earlier this year informing her that the remains of the seaman second class had finally been identified after years of forensic genealogy work.

The Navy provided Womack with a book containing Lynch's military files and letters his mother wrote years later, seeking a Gold Star pin or anything to help her remember her son.

"And so, I knew just from that evidence alone that his mother would have brought him home if she could have," Womack said. "So that's what we chose to do."

On Dec. 5, Lynch will be honored with a second funeral at First United Methodist Church in Denton, 85 years to the day he enlisted in the Navy.

Womack never knew her cousin or his parents, but she now takes pride in reuniting a mother, father and son.

"We chose to bring him home with his family," Womack said.