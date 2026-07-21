Paxton, Talarico face tough questions in Fort Worth about issues that have emerged in Texas Senate race

Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico are facing some political headwinds as a variety of polls continue to show them in a dead heat.

Talarico is facing criticism from some in the Black community and from some Black leaders who say he has not done enough to earn their support in the November election.

Paxton is facing criticism after reports about his voting record and about his having increased the number of properties he owns while on a government salary. Both Paxton and Talarico campaigned in Fort Worth on Tuesday, and CBS News Texas asked the candidates questions about these issues.

Talarico responds to campaign criticism

Talarico toured the Green Space Nature Preschool in the morning, where he discussed his agenda to guarantee universal, affordable early childhood education and expand the child tax credit.

But the Democratic State Representative's town hall in Houston has generated a lot of discussion and debate online and on social media. Some have criticized Talarico for not being responsive enough to their concerns and have blamed the Democratic Party in general for continuing to take the Black community for granted.

At that Sunday event, one woman demanded that Talarico stay longer and answer questions from more people. Talarico did. While the concerns erupted in a public way on Sunday, the issue had percolated for a couple of months, and Talarico addressed it during the state party convention in Corpus Christi last month.

"There is no way to win Texas without Black Texans," Talarico said when asked why it was still an issue. "If we're going to do that effectively, we have to show up for, invest in, and listen to Black communities, and that's what we've been doing over the course of this campaign. We've been convening Black business leaders, Black faith leaders, Black elected officials, all over this state, in the biggest areas and in the smaller towns. I've been visiting Black-owned businesses and Black churches all over Texas. I've been appearing on Black media here in DFW, Houston, and national Black media, and holding these townhall discussions, including in Houston Sunday and in DeSoto yesterday."

"We are polling better with Black Texans than any Democrat in modern Texas history and so, we need to continue that process," he went on to say.

One Democratic analyst told CBS News Texas that while Talarico will win a majority of the Black vote, it's crucial that he do so with such an overwhelming margin in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin, that it will blunt Paxton's political firewall in rural and other areas.

Talarico told CBS News Texas he has pledged to spend $25 million to get out the vote and communicate with the Black community.

Paxton defends record, highlights law enforcement support

As for Paxton, he's faced criticism from Talarico's campaign after the New York Times reported that he, a blind trust, and a family trust have acquired 15 properties worth $9 million. Paxton's annual salary is reportedly $153,000.

The Texas Tribune and ProPublica reported that the Attorney General has voted in six elections in the past two years in which he used an address at which he no longer lives.

The Attorney General's office issued a release in February saying it is illegal for a voter to misrepresent their residence. Paxton's campaign said that he has complied with the state law.

During a news conference, two dozen Texas sheriffs endorsed Paxton, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourne and Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. Paxton blasted Talarico's record on supporting law enforcement.

When asked by CBS News Texas about the New York Times report and about the voting story by another reporter, Paxton didn't want to answer the questions.

"We're here today with the sheriffs. I'd like to keep it to law enforcement," said Paxton.

With the polls showing a tight race, CBS News Texas asked Paxton what his message is to voters who are undecided. Paxton criticized Talarico's record.

"I'd tell them there is a clear difference between the two of us," he said. "I've supported law enforcement. I've supported giving them resources they need, protecting them from political attacks, which there have been many over the last decade, and he's done everything to take that way. He tried to take away funding. He supported efforts with his own money to defund the police in Austin. His voting record is abysmal as it relates to law enforcement and our communities."

Paxton ended the news conference after that.

In response, Talarico's campaign said, "If Ken Paxton can't answer these simple questions, what is he planning to do in a debate?"

Talarico's campaign didn't deny that the lawmaker made the donation to a group that advocated defunding the police. The campaign, though, said Talarico opposes that policy, and approved state budgets that have sent billions of dollars to law enforcement agencies in the state.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming