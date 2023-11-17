Patches of fog, cloudy skies for your Friday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're tracking some wet weather for your weekend and looking ahead to your Thanksgiving holiday.

First, as we move through your Friday, we'll see low clouds and areas of fog for much of the morning. And we'll likely see mostly cloudy skies for much of the day as a weak cold front passes through the region. While a sprinkle is possible, most areas will be rain free. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend! In fact, we'll see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Grab your rain gear for Sunday. An area of low pressure will track toward North Texas during the day, bringing scattered rain and isolated storms to our area. The chance for rain is at 50%.

While the threat for severe weather is low, a strong storm or two could develop. In fact, parts of North Texas, including the Metroplex, are under a Level 1 (Marginal Risk) for strong storms on Sunday. Gusty winds and hail are possible. We'll keep an eye on your First Alert Forecast for you.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As low pressure continues to churn over our area on Monday, we'll see a few more showers and isolated storms. The chance for rain is at 30%. Highs will be in the low 70s.

By Tuesday, we'll clear out. Highs will drop into the mid 50s. Upper 50s are expected Wednesday under sunny skies.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day, we'll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs will be in the low 60s.