Passengers evacuated on DFW Airport taxiway after smoke reported in cockpit of American Eagle flight

Passengers aboard an American Eagle flight were forced to evacuate their plane at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday after a mechanical issue was reported before takeoff.

According to American Airlines, American Eagle Flight 5230, operated by PSA Airlines, experienced a mechanical issue while taxiing before takeoff.

The airport says the airplane aborted takeoff and passengers were evacuated and transported by bus to the terminal.

American Airlines says 64 passengers and four crew members were on board. No injuries were reported.

The airline says the flight, originally scheduled to travel from Dallas Fort Worth to Peoria, Illinois, eventually departed on a different aircraft.

The original plane was taken out of service for inspection by American Airlines' maintenance team.

DFW is still seeing delays after the rare nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday that the U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday.