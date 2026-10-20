Passenger train catches fire in Watauga, blocks railroad crossing

A Union Pacific passenger train caught fire and became disabled at a railroad crossing in Watauga, blocking traffic near Highway 377, city officials said.

The fire occurred near the railroad crossing at Hightower Drive, Basswood Boulevard, and Highway 377, according to a city spokesperson.

Watauga police and firefighters responded to the scene, and firefighters extinguished the flames, officials said.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 377 has resumed, but the disabled train continues to block eastbound and westbound traffic at the crossing, according to city officials.

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Authorities have not provided an estimated time for the crossing to reopen.

No injuries were reported, and officials said there is no known danger to the public or the surrounding area.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.