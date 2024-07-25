Watch CBS News
Partly cloudy skies, below normal temperatures usher North Texas into the weekend

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Cloudy day ahead for North Texas with low rain chances
NORTH TEXAS – Skies on Thursday morning were clear with fewer clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s.

There will be a few showers and storms in the afternoon, especially east and southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth. Most of the Metroplex has a 10% or 20% chance of storms developing.

Most of North Texas will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday. Highs will remain below normal, topping out near 90 degrees in the late afternoon.

North Texas remains sandwiched between two areas of high pressure, in a trough allowing disturbances to pass through and spark off rain.

The pattern holds through the weekend, keeping spotty afternoon showers in the forecast through Sunday. Any storms that develop over the weekend will be short-lived. There's at least a 30% chance for storms.

Going into next week, the ridge of high pressure shifts back over North Texas, and summer reality returns as August begins with highs back in the upper 90s and sunny skies. 

