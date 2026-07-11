Parker County Peach Festival draws estimated crowd of 60,000

The Parker County Peach Festival made its return to historic Downtown Weatherford on Saturday, attracting an estimated 60,000 visitors from all over North Texas. Now in its 41st year, the festival is ranked one of the best in the state, showcasing the best in local growers, artisans, vendors and entertainment.

The 2026 edition featured more than 200 vendors. Booths included arts and crafts, items for pets and, of course, everything peach, from cobblers and pies to jams, cakes and savory dishes.

"The festival is a treasured tradition for our downtown," Weatherford Chamber of Commerce President Tammy Gazzola told CBS News Texas.

Weatherford-based Hutton Peach Farm was one of the vendors. The farm produces about 100,000 peaches each year, and customers come back for the juicy goodness. Aaron Morgan said it has been in the family since 1980, and lots of hard work goes into preparing for the event.

"The work that it takes to get this going, especially for the farm is a lot of plowing, a lot of trimming, a lot of water, a lot of fertilizer, and a lot of manpower," he said.

Organizers are already planning next year's festival.