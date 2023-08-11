Parents of 2 killed in 18-wheeler crash, Royse City police say

ROYSE CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The parents of two children were killed Monday when an 18-wheeler collided with three cars.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at FM 35 in Royse City.

According to the report, the 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lanes of I-30 and collided with three cars. One of the cars caught on fire, killing the couple inside, Greenville residents 35-year-old Christopher Scott Talley and 36-year-old Shannon Nickole Crawford. According to the Royse City Police Department, Talley and Crawford were married with two children.

There were no other injuries reported in the crash.

RCPD said investigators determined a tire failure on the 18-wheeler's left front steering axle caused the driver to lose control. The 18-wheeler then crossed into the grassy center median, broke through a cable barrier and entered into eastbound lanes of traffic.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 51-year-old female from Pahrump, Nevada, is cooperating with the investigation, RCPD said. The incident remains under investigation by the Royse City Police Department Traffic Collision Unit.