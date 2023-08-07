EB I-30 in Royse City closed as officials investigate fatal crash

ROYSE CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An 18-wheeler collided into three cars Monday morning, killing two people.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 at FM 35 in Royse City.

The 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lanes of I-30 and collided into three cars. One of the cars caught on fire, killing the two people inside.

Officials say I-30 eastbound has been closed between FM 35 and FM 2642 and will be closed for several hours as the investigation and cleanup continues.