Paige Bueckers leads Dallas Wings past Chicago Sky for fifth straight win
Paige Bueckers had 22 points and 11 assists, Jessica Shepard added 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Chicago Sky 96-91 on Sunday.
The Wings (16-8) have won a season-high five straight games, their longest streak since also winning five in a row in 2023.
Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points and Azzi Fudd 16 for Dallas at the American Airlines Center, home of the NBA's Mavericks, in front of a crowd of 13,236.
Li Yueru had 10 points and a season-high 10 rebounds and slowed down Chicago's Kamilla Cardoso after a hot start. Cardoso had six points on 3-of-5 shooting and five rebounds in the first five minutes before Yueru came off the bench.
Cardoso finished 6 of 12 from the field with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Fudd hit a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired and then blocked a shot at the other end before Shepard made layup that gave Dallas the lead for good with 3:07 left. Ogunbowale made a layup with 42 seconds left that capped a 15-5 run and made it 94-89.
Sydney Taylor led the Sky (7-16) with 20 points, Azura Stevens added 18 and a season-high 13 rebounds, and Natasha Cloud scored 15.
Dallas' Alanna Smith left the game in the first half due to a left leg injury and did not return.
Chicago's Skylar Diggins missed her third consecutive game due to a knee injury. The six-time All-WNBA pick (four first-team selections), who signed a two-year deal with the club in April, announced Monday on Instagram that she had been informed by the club that she would be coming off the bench. The soon-to-be 36-year-old missed her first game Tuesday, a 77-66 win at Phoenix, despite not appearing on the injury report until 90 minutes before tipoff.
Diggins has started the last 277 regular-season games she has played, beginning in 2016 for Dallas.
Sky: Host Seattle on Wednesday.
Wings: Host New York on Thursday.