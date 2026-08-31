Over 1.2 million Texans are on the voter "suspense list". Here's how to check your status.

More than 1.2 million Texans, including 410,812 from North Texas counties, currently have a "suspensed" voter status, according to the Texas Secretary of State's office.

The good news? Being on the suspense list does not mean you lose your right to vote, but you will need to take a few quick steps to make sure your ballot counts.

Why voters land on the suspense list

County voter registrars place voters on the suspense list when official county mail is returned as undeliverable. Common triggers include:

A returned voter registration certificate

A returned jury summons

Returned official mail indicating a voter moved or no longer lives at their registered address

How to check your voter status

Visit VoteTexas.gov. Click the "Am I Registered to Vote?" portal. Enter your full name, birth date, county, and ZIP code. Check your status line. If it says "Suspense," your voter profile requires an address update.

How to fix your status

Voters have until Oct. 5 to update their status. This is the deadline to register to vote. You can do this by visiting the Secretary of State's website. You'll need your current driver's license or ID card, Social Security number and the Voter Unique Identifier Number from your Voter Registration Card.