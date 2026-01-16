OpenAI says it will start testing ads on ChatGPT in the coming weeks

OpenAI announced Friday that it will begin testing ads on ChatGPT in the coming weeks, opening the door to another potential revenue stream for the AI company in addition to its subscription-based models.

The ads will appear at the bottom of the chat window "when there's a relevant sponsored product or service based on your current conversation," OpenAI said in a blog post.

In one example shared by the AI company, a user asks for authentic Mexican dish recommendations. ChatGPT responds with ideas for carne asada and pollo al carbon dishes and then links to a grocery brand advertising hot sauce.

Only adults who use the free version of ChatGPT, or ChatGPT Go, a new low-cost subscription plan OpenAI announced Friday, will be shown ads. Higher-tier subscriptions, including Pro, which now costs $200 a month, will not include ads, OpenAI said.

Asked how long the ad testing phase will last, and whether it has plans to scale the use of ads, an OpenAI spokesperson told CBS News, "We will look at early user feedback and quality signals to see if early testing meets our bar before expanding."

The AI company said the ads will not influence the answers ChatGPT provides and that it will not share conversations users have with the chatbot — or their data — with advertisers.

The OpenAI spokesperson did not disclose the companies it intends to advertise on ChatGPT but said the company will "have more to share about our early partners soon."

OpenAI framed the introduction of the ads as a way to keep the free and low-cost versions of the chatbot accessible to more users.

"Our enterprise and subscription businesses are already strong, and we believe in having a diverse revenue model where ads can play a part in making intelligence more accessible to everyone," OpenAI said in its blog post.

The AI company, which launched ChatGPT in 2022, is valued at $500 billion, but hasn't turned a profit yet, CNBC reported in November. The additional cash flow generated from ads could help ChatGPT invest in its growth and fund ongoing expenses, Melissa Otto, head of research at S&P Global Visible Alpha, told CBS News.

Still, it remains to be seen what role ads will play in OpenAI's overall business strategy. During a podcast interview last year,

CEO Sam Altman downplayed the importance ads would play in OpenAI's revenue stream. "I expect it's something we'll try at some point," he said. "I do not think it is our biggest revenue opportunity."