One killed in fire in Cockrell Hill garage, Dallas Fire-Rescue says

One person died Friday morning after a garage caught on fire in Cockrell Hill, Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed.

DFR, which provides fire and EMS services to Cockrell Hill, said firefighters responded to a structure fire call just before noon at a home on West Clarendon Drive near Keats Drive. A detached garage behind the home, where someone was living, was on fire.

Fire crews extinguished the flames and found one person dead inside. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.