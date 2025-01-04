Watch CBS News
One dead after vehicle catches fire in crash with 18-wheeler in Arlington

By ShaCamree Gowdy

ARLINGTON – One person is dead following a crash that caused their vehicle to burst into flames.

Arlington police responded to reports of a collision between a car and an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near S. Cooper Street at approximately 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a 2024 Hyundai Elantra fully engulfed in flames. The Arlington Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, revealing the charred remains of the driver inside. 

Investigators believe the driver of the Elantra was speeding and rear-ended the 18-wheeler, the news release states. Alcohol has not been ruled out as a potential contributing factor.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured in the incident, police confirmed.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the deceased once it has been positively identified and the next of kin is notified.

