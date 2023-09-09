Oncor working to restore power after 125,000 outages during overnight storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Data from Oncor shows as many as 125,000 residents across the metroplex were affected Friday evening, as powerful storms rolled through the area. As of Saturday morning, there are still about 75,000 residents without power.

Personnel are engaged across the DFW area, w/ the most significant weather & outage impacts w/in Tarrant County, as well as our SE region, including Anderson & Angelia Counties. As of Sat AM, approx 75k customers are w/o power, down from a peak of ~125K customers Friday night

Robert Cathey is a viewer who shared the two photos below with CBS News Texas. He got some shots of storm clouds and lightning behind homes in a neighborhood.

Johnson County, TX Emergency Management

Robert Cathey

Robert Cathey

Johnson County, TX Emergency Management shared the photo below in a Facebook post around 3:00 a.m. saying it's "seen several houses with major roof damage from CTP over to Alvarado. With power outages widespread its hard to see exactly what we have going on."

Johnson County, TX Emergency Management

And these photos below show broken power lines. They come from electricity provider United Cooperative Services, which services parts of Johnson, Hood, Erath and other counties.

United Cooperative Services

Oncor says its teams are continuing to work as quickly as they can to get power restored, ahead of another hot day across North Texas.