Oncor working to restore power after 125,000 outages during overnight storms
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Data from Oncor shows as many as 125,000 residents across the metroplex were affected Friday evening, as powerful storms rolled through the area. As of Saturday morning, there are still about 75,000 residents without power.
Robert Cathey is a viewer who shared the two photos below with CBS News Texas. He got some shots of storm clouds and lightning behind homes in a neighborhood.
Johnson County, TX Emergency Management shared the photo below in a Facebook post around 3:00 a.m. saying it's "seen several houses with major roof damage from CTP over to Alvarado. With power outages widespread its hard to see exactly what we have going on."
And these photos below show broken power lines. They come from electricity provider United Cooperative Services, which services parts of Johnson, Hood, Erath and other counties.
Oncor says its teams are continuing to work as quickly as they can to get power restored, ahead of another hot day across North Texas.
