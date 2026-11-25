VALIANT, Oklahoma – An Oklahoma mother is demanding answers after learning her 37-year-old son, an Army veteran, died in a crash in Texas but was buried before his family was notified.

Jeffrey Smith served in the National Guard before deploying overseas to Iraq. To his twin daughters, Nisha and Yasha, he was a loving father. To his mother, Leann, he was still her little boy.

"Jeffrey was very energetic, very talkative," Leann recalled. She said he was also someone who "would help any and everybody."

When Jeffrey returned from deployment, Leann says she was overjoyed, believing her son was finally home and safe.

"The day that he actually came home, I was happy. I was overjoyed," she said.

Family of Jeffrey Smith

But this summer, the family lost contact with Jeffrey for weeks. His mother and daughters began trying to locate him, eventually tracking his car's GPS to its last known location near Highway 10 in Van Horn, Texas, in Culberson County.

Then came a call no mother should ever have to receive.

Leann says a Texas state trooper called to tell her Jeffrey had died in a crash on Aug. 11.

"I get the call from a Texas state trooper. And he says, 'I am sorry to inform you that your son passed an auto accident on August 11th," Leann said.

She says she immediately dropped to her knees, overwhelmed by the news and left wondering why no one had contacted her sooner.

"I have a lot of why's but I don't have no answers," she said.

That call came 79 days after Jeffrey's death.

The family says they later learned Jeffrey had already been buried in Van Horn without their knowledge. His daughters say they were also left without the opportunity to say goodbye to their father.

"I don't want to believe that he's gone and the way that he died," his daughter Yasha said, "But y'all couldn't call, like a text or something. I am mad, I'm angry."

Now, even bringing Jeffrey home to his family in Valiant, Oklahoma, comes with another painful obstacle.

An invoice from the funeral home estimates it will cost $11,476 to exhume Jeffrey's remains and transport him home.

For Leann, the price tag was almost too much to process.

"I hollered, I said, you buried my child. And now they're wanting to charge us. Charge us $12,000 to get my kid back," she said. "I didn't put him in their graveyard. I should not be the one paying to remove him out of it. They paid to put him there. They should pay to bring him home."

The family is now left trying to understand how Jeffrey's death went unreported to them for more than two months, and how he came to be buried without their knowledge.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials say investigators went through multiple avenues to contact Jeffrey's family. The agency says it is actively investigating what happened and plans to provide CBS News Texas with an update.

The Department of Veterans Affairs tells CBS News Texas that Jeffrey had no next of kin listed in his medical records. The station is also expecting a more detailed update from the VA.

CBS News Texas also reached out to the funeral home for comment but has not received a response.

Leann questions whether enough was done to locate her family.

"If I can find my kid in a two-week period, they could have found me," she said.

While the family waits for answers, members of the Van Horn community have placed Oklahoma and American flags on Jeffrey's unmarked grave, offering support from hundreds of miles away.

But for his mother and daughters, the flags are not a substitute for having him home.

They want the chance to honor his military service, lay him to rest closer to family and say the goodbyes they say were taken from them.

"This veteran needs to be home. He needs his honors. We need to say our goodbyes. They took that from us. They took it," Leann said.

"We did get to say I love you. We didn't get, say. Put a rose on here. We didn't get that. They took it."

CBS News Texas will continue following this story as we work to get more information from the agencies and people involved.