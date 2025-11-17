O.J. Simpson's estate agrees to pay Ron Goldman's father nearly $58 million

The estate of O.J. Simpson has agreed to pay nearly $58 million to the father of Ron Goldman, court documents show, decades after Simpson was acquitted of killing Goldman and Simpson's ex-wife.

Simpson, a former NFL star who died in April 2024 at the age of 76, was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. However, a civil court jury found him liable in a 1997 wrongful death lawsuit and ordered him to pay the families of Brown Simpson and Goldman $33.5 million, which has more than doubled in value over the past two decades.

Simpson had not paid the lion's share of the judgment before he died from cancer.

In July 2024, Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman's father, filed a creditor claim against Simpson's estate, asking for $117 million, a total which consisted of the balance and interest.

In court documents filed Friday in the Clark County, Nevada district court, Malcom LaVergne, Simpson's estate executioner, agreed to pay Fred Goldman $57,997,858.12 plus interest. He said the original amount, "while seemingly done in good faith," did "not appear to be as accurate as possible based on simple judgment interest calculations."

LaVergne said in the court documents that he would work with Goldman on a "more accurate accounting of interest accumulation."

The next court date in probate court is set for January, according to CBS affiliate KLAS.