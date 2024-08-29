Veteran officer scheduled for trial in connection to animal cruelty case fired by Arlington PD

ARLINGTON — CBS News Texas has learned that a veteran Arlington police officer scheduled to go on trial next month in connection with an animal cruelty case was fired in February.

Arlington Police Officer Stacie Brown Arlington Police Department

Stacie Brown is accused of retaliating against a dog owner whose dog died while it was with Brown's husband, who is a dog trainer.

The dog is one of three that owners say died in Alan Brown's care. He is also waiting for trial on charges of animal cruelty and tampering with evidence.

After the owners of a Bernedoodle named Brooklyn posted on social media about the death of their dog in June of 2023, a police report says Stacie Brown "seemed to be distraught" over threats she had received at her home and over the phone. The report says she asked another officer to file an obstruction or retaliation report against the dog's owner, Emeka Ndukwe.

In December however, a grand jury indicted her on that same charge, with the indictment reading that she had retaliated against Ndukwe for reporting his dog's death.

Arlington police placed Brown on leave after her indictment. The department terminated the 18-year veteran on February 19 after finishing an administrative review. A spokesperson said per city policy she could appeal the decision.

Brown's attorney Deric Walpole told CBS News Texas that his client has not accepted any decisions regarding her firing or the criminal charges, which he expects will be dismissed before going to trial.