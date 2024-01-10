Watch CBS News
Local News

Arlington Police Officer Stacie Brown jailed in connection to animal cruelty case

By Jason Allen

/ CBS Texas

Dog trainer Alan Brown facing facing felony animal cruelty charges
Dog trainer Alan Brown facing facing felony animal cruelty charges 00:47

ARLINGTON - Arlington Police Officer Stacie Brown was booked into jail yesterday in connection with an animal cruelty case.

sara-brown.jpg
Arlington Police Officer Stacie Brown Arlington Police Department

A grand jury indicted the 18-year veteran officer last month, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.

Currently on leave, while the while internal affairs unit looks into what happened, Brown was assigned to the DWI Unit. She's married to Alan Brown, a dog trainer who's facing charges in the deaths of three dogs he was boarding in his Arlington home.

He was was booked into the Tarrant County jail on Sept. 28, 2023.

After posts about one of the dog's deaths last summer started spreading on Facebook, the indictment said Brown made a false police report about the dog's owner.

Arlington police told us brown is now on leave while their internal affairs unit looks into what happened.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, the department said they're taking the matter seriously and are cooperating with the DA's Office. 

Brown's husband has asked a judge if he can resume training dogs while his case is pending. The hearing for that request is set for next week. 

Jason Allen
Jason-Allen-web.jpg

Jason, a Southern California native, came to North Texas after working as a reporter for four years in Orlando. He received his bachelor's degree in communication arts from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, and then began his career as a producer/reporter at Primary Focus. Jason went on to work as a reporter/anchor at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming, and later as a reporter at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 4:23 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.