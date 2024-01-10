Arlington Police Officer Stacie Brown jailed in connection to animal cruelty case

ARLINGTON - Arlington Police Officer Stacie Brown was booked into jail yesterday in connection with an animal cruelty case.

Arlington Police Officer Stacie Brown Arlington Police Department

A grand jury indicted the 18-year veteran officer last month, on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.

Currently on leave, while the while internal affairs unit looks into what happened, Brown was assigned to the DWI Unit. She's married to Alan Brown, a dog trainer who's facing charges in the deaths of three dogs he was boarding in his Arlington home.

He was was booked into the Tarrant County jail on Sept. 28, 2023.

After posts about one of the dog's deaths last summer started spreading on Facebook, the indictment said Brown made a false police report about the dog's owner.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, the department said they're taking the matter seriously and are cooperating with the DA's Office.

Brown's husband has asked a judge if he can resume training dogs while his case is pending. The hearing for that request is set for next week.