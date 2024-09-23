Watch CBS News
A mental health call to Fort Worth police turned deadly; investigation underway

By Doug Myers, J.D. Miles, S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Mental health call ends in tragedy in west Fort Worth, investigation underway

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth police responded to a mental health call Monday night, where gunshots were heard, the victim was found dead and the department said two officers fired their weapons.

Few details were released as police said the investigation is in its early stages.   

image-3.png

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Selkirk Drive just after 6 p.m. following reports of a man with a weapon who intended to harm himself.

Unable to find him at the location, dispatch was able to pinpoint the victim's phone and officers found him near his vehicle, the department said.

Gunshots were heard and the man was found dead, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth police Executive Assistant Chief Robert Alldredge said two officers had fired their weapons during the encounter. The circumstances leading to the gunfire and the man's death are currently under investigation by local authorities.   

MedStar initially reported that the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim's name was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin. No officers or community members were injured in the shooting, Alldredge said.

