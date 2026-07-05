Off-duty firefighter saves three children from overturned boat

An off-duty firefighter is being called a hero after rescuing three children from an overturned boat at Alvarado Park Lake.

Officials with Alvarado police said they were called to the Alvarado Park Lake on Saturday when a boat capsized. Witnesses told police there were nine people on board when the boat flipped and three children were now trapped under the boat.

An off-duty firefighter was nearby and quickly jumped in to rescue the children, even before rescue crews arrived. Two of the three children were initially unresponsive when pulled from the water, but the firefighter quickly resuscitated both kids.

The Alvarado Police Department said "We are incredibly grateful for the courageous and selfless actions of the off-duty firefighter whose immediate response made a critical difference during this emergency. His willingness to act without hesitation exemplifies the very best of the public safety profession."

To rescpet the privacy of the family involved and the off-duty firefighter, Alvarado Police did not release the names of anyone involved.