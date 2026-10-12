Beloved Oak Cliff restaurant El Padrino to close after decades of memories

After nearly four decades, a longtime Oak Cliff restaurant is preparing to close its doors.

Driving along Jefferson Boulevard, in a green-colored building, sits El Padrino,

For nearly 37 years, the cafeteria y loncheria has been serving up Nuevo Laredo-style Mexican food, becoming a staple in the community.

"It was delicious, everything was on time... the food was made perfectly," said customer Joe Jasso.

But after 37 years, the family-owned restaurant is preparing to close at the end of the year, following a change in property management.

"A lot of these new property management companies or owners ask for a lot of additional requirements that a lot of these small businesses are not accustomed to or don't have the resources to gather them," said Juan Contreras, the owner's son.

Contreras' father, Juan Contreras Sr., opened El Padrino in 1989. And this isn't the first time the family has had to relocate a restaurant. The family once had a second location in Bishop Arts. In 2013, they moved the restaurant to Pleasant Grove.

Now, as development and gentrification continue to change Bishop Arts and Oak Cliff, Contreras worries more businesses could be forced out.

"It kind of hurts a little more because this was the first restaurant that he had," said Contreras. "Now that eyes are on Jefferson, you're going to start seeing a lot of small businesses pushed out."

Businesses that so many loyal customers hold near and dear to their hearts.

"A lot of people come seeking that nostalgia," Contreras said. "Or they grew up here in the neighborhood before gentrification, and they're coming back because at one point they used to come here with their Abuelita, or Abuelito, and build those memories, so for them it's become a tradition."

As El Padrino counts down its final days on Jefferson, the family said they are looking forward to spending that time with their customers.

"We would love to have you, sit down, have a taquito or a Cafecito," said Contreras.