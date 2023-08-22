Oak Cliff resident fends off fake maintenance workers attempting break-in

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police want to warn you about men posing as maintenance workers at an apartment complex.

Police said the men attempted to break into a residence. The incident which involves gunfire went viral on social media.

Ethan Rodriguez says when the man arrived at his Oak Cliff apartment and identified himself as a maintenance worker something immediately felt off.

"He was wearing a sweatshirt, long sleeves, and he was wearing sweatpants," said Rodriguez. "Every time a maintenance worker would come to our house to do maintenance work, they wouldn't be wearing none of that."

The man is heard in the video saying, "We're here to check your air filters."

Oak Cliff attempted break-in suspect Ethan Rodriguez

Rodriguez says he also found it odd that this man was stopping by on a Saturday night, just before 6 p.m. to check his air filters.

"So I told him no one was home and then I went back to playing my games," Rodriguez said. "Then a couple minutes later, at least a couple seconds later, I heard banging on the door."

The video shows a second man called over, both kicking at the door and one of the first man pulling out a gun.

Oak Cliff attempted break-in suspect Ethan Rodriguez

"I hurried up and rushed to grab my firearm," Rodriguez said. "Fearing for the safety of me and my brother, I fired at the door."

No one was injured and the men got away.

"Very scary," said Rodriguez. "I couldn't even think afterward. It kind of took me a while to call the police."

Rodriguez said they've now moved out of the apartment.

"I could've died that day," he said.

Dallas police say this offense will be classified as aggravated assault because the suspect also fired a gun.

If you can identify the men, you're asked to give them a call.