Police arrest fake maintenance worker in Oak Cliff doorbell video

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police arrested a man Monday, who is in connection with an aggravated assault.

30-year-old Aaron Contreras is one of two men who were seen posing as maintenance workers at the Oak Cliff apartment complex Saturday evening. They told Ethan Rodriguez they needed to change his air filter. After Rodriguez told them to leave, he exchanged gunfire with the men, who are seen in the video trying to kick down the door and break in.

Contreras was tracked down after a video of the door bell camera recording went viral on social media.

He is also facing deadly conduct and attempted burglary of a habitation charges. The second man involved has not yet been found.