North Texas woman pardoned, among 1,500 granted clemency by President Biden

WASHINGTON — A North Texas woman is among nearly 1,500 individuals granted clemency — including 39 pardons — by President Joe Biden.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett praised Biden's actions, highlighting the pardon of Lashundra Tenneal Wilson, 49, of Arlington, who has "turned her life around after a non-violent conviction as a teenager."

"Since then, Lashundra has dedicated herself to her community," Crockett said. "She has pursued her education, has worked in healthcare, and volunteers at health fairs and raises funds for nonprofit organizations.

"Lashundra's story is a powerful reminder of our ability for growth and redemption, and is living proof that we are not defined by our past but rather how we live our lives when we get a second chance."

According to a White House news release, community members have praised Wilson for "her work ethic, trustworthiness, and dependability."

Two other Texans also received pardons:

Nathaniel David Reed III of San Antonio

The Biden administration said Reed, 46, was convicted of non-violent offenses at 21. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, achieving the rank of master sergeant and earning numerous good conduct awards before retiring honorably. Reed has volunteered extensively, training local firefighters, teaching fire prevention, and organizing fire prevention weeks. He also served as a certified sexual assault prevention and response advocate, mentoring fellow airmen. Friends and colleagues describe him as motivated, reliable, patient, family-oriented, trustworthy, patriotic, dependable, upstanding, honest, hardworking and personable, the administration said.

Mireya Aimee Walmsley of La Porte

The release said Walmsley, 57, was convicted of a non-violent offense at 25. Since then, she has earned an associate's degree, a nursing license, and a bachelor's degree, maintaining steady employment in healthcare. She has led emergency response teams during natural disasters and spearheaded vaccination efforts during the H1N1 epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. Walmsley is recognized for her loyalty, integrity, compassion and steadfastness in crisis, according to the Biden administration.

Crockett, a former public defender and civil rights attorney, said she knows "firsthand how rare it is for people to receive these types of life-changing pardons and clemencies."

"President Biden's actions today illustrate a commitment to restorative criminal justice through rehabilitation and reintegration into society," Crockett said. "With close to one month left in his administration, I urge President Biden to build on this legacy and continue to utilize his presidential pardon power in these last few weeks in office."

Meanwhile, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. is commuting the sentences of 1,499 individuals. Their names can be found here.