North Texas will be bright and warm through Saturday

NORTH TEXAS — It was an active morning across North Texas as another Mesoscale Convective System moved through. Flooding was the main threat but we did see some stronger wind gusts near 40+mph.

The 24-hour First Alert Radar estimated rainfall shows between 1.6" of rain to more than 5" of rain in parts of North Texas.

DFW International Airport picked up a little more than an inch of rain putting the monthly total in just 5 days at 3.57"! That is nearly 3" above average.

The sunshine came out in full force Wednesday and started a stretch of drier weather. High temperatures topped out in the lower 90s but didn't it feel great? A weak cold front moved through North Texas and dewpoints dropped to the lower 60s to the upper 50s! The drier air sticks around Thursday with dewpoints forecast to stay in the 50s and 60s.

However, grab the bottle of sunscreen and apply because the sun is back in full force! A mid-level high-pressure center moves over North Texas and temps respond to a day mostly cloud-free and dry!

High temps warm to the mid-90s through the end of the week and to start the weekend so if you've been putting off the yard work or even going to the pool, you are in luck!

While North Texas remains mainly dry through the next three days, there is the small potential of some isolated showers or a storm to move into the northwest sides of North Texas late Thursday night. A widespread cluster of storms is not anticipated because there will be drier air in place and the atmosphere will be capped.

Rain chances to return to the First Alert 7-day forecast late Sunday and into next week. A cold front moves the south Sunday increasing cloud cover and chances of rain and storms.

Sunday night has better chances of widespread coverage and some heavy rain can't be ruled out. Behind the cold front, temps will drop below seasonal averages and Monday will have highs only in the mid to low 80s.