Dense fog advisory in effect for North Texas until 10 a.m.

Dense fog causes low visibility on the roads Tuesday AM

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking dense fog and more rain in your First Alert Forecast.

CBS News Texas

This morning is a weather alert. We're tracking areas of dense fog in North Texas – in fact, a dense fog advisory is in effect for all of North Texas until 10 a.m.

We're expecting visibilities of one quarter of a mile or less. Slow down while driving and use your low beam headlights. The fog is forecast to dissipate by late this morning.

Otherwise, prepare for a good dose of rain today. We'll see scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. While the threat for severe weather is low, we could still see periods of heavy rain this morning and through the afternoon.

In fact, a flood watch is in effect for our counties southeast of Metroplex until 6 p.m. today. Those counties include Anderson, Henderson, Navarro and Van Zandt. Areas under the watch could see between two and four inches of rain with a few isolated higher amounts.

High temperatures will be near the low 50s today. Tonight, lows will be in the lower 40s. A few showers are possible early. Otherwise, we'll be dealing with another round of dense fog overnight.

On Wednesday, we'll start the day with areas of dense fog in North Texas. We'll also be tracking a few scattered showers (40% chance). Highs will be in the lower 50s.

We'll get a bit of a break from the rain on Thursday with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Rain and storms return for Friday and some of the rain could be heavy at times. The chance for rain is at 70%. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

This weekend will be a bit cooler, reaching the upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.