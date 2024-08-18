North Texas UPS driver crashes after passing out from heat

NORTH TEXAS — A North Texas UPS driver is out of the hospital after passing out from the heat and the truck crashing.

A driver from Longview was called to the McKinney facility to drive, according to the Teamsters Local 767. That driver, described as a young man by the union, had been driving for a while he called in for help after experiencing heat-related symptoms.

The driver was vomiting and feeling ill, which caused him to pass out and veer into coming traffic, nearly crashing into a red car before slamming into trees, Teamsters Local 767 said.

Teamsters Local 767 said the company did not follow "Recharge guidelines," and told the driver to bring the truck back to the facility.

"I personally believe when somebody calls in with some symptoms that he reported, UPS has got to take responsibility for this and shut these drivers down," said David Reeves, the principal officer for Teamsters Local 767. "They've gotta be responsible, frankly, for the safety of the driver along with the general public. It is a very scary video that could have led to some very catastrophic events."

The driver was hospitalized and released. The driver's identity has not been released.

According to the union, this was the third incident out of the McKinney facility.

CBS News Texas reached out to UPS for a response an is waiting to hear back.