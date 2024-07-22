North Texas teen speeds her way to Italy to represent Team USA

NORTH TEXAS — The art of speed is something that Salma Narayan of Coppell mastered at just 18 years old.

"It's essentially just racing on wheels," she says.

Her team recently finished competing at a national competition in Florida, where Salma placed third in the 200 and 100-meter time trials.

Salma Narayan

To Salma Narayan and her father's surprise, she qualified to represent Team USA in an international competition, the "World Skate Games" held in Italy this September.

"Once it was announced that she was selected to be part of the team, I was shocked. Overjoyed. I don't think it's settled for me yet," Salma Narayan's father, Andrew Narayan said.

Over 100 countries will be represented, and Salma will represent Team USA as a first-time member of the Senior World Class Team.

Her dad notes it's the first time someone from Texas has been part of Team USA in about a decade.

Salma Narayan says she has mixed feelings about the upcoming competition, "I am excited and nervous. But I am ready to go compete."

The competition is recognized by the Olympic Committee, which means she has spent time practicing at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Right now, she's training six to seven hours a day in preparation for September's race.

Salma Narayan

"It's representing something bigger than myself. I can't wait to represent the country in an international competition. It's a big feeling," Salma Narayan said.

She found her passion for speed skating at the age of 10. Her father recalls the moment he realized just how talented she was, "I knew she had just a natural knack or gift for athletics."

Salma Narayan stays humble, but she knows she has seen a lot of growth over the years.

"I keep getting better. But I know there's still work to be done," she said.