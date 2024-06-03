North Texas school districts offering free meals during summer months

NORTH TEXAS – School is out for the summer but some campuses are opening their doors, offering free meals to students.

Here are the school districts serving up meals.

Fort Worth ISD

Meals will be offered starting Wednesday, June 5 through Tuesday, July 2 and will be available Monday through Thursday.

The school district says the program is open to all children who are age 18 and younger. The program doesn't require children to be enrolled in any summer program.

Several campuses are participating in the summer program. Click here for the full list.

Dallas ISD

The Summer Food Service Program offers free meals to children ages 18 and younger and those up to age 21 with disabilities.

DISD says meals are open to the community but you need to be registered. Times and dates vary by campus. Check out the full list of locations serving up breakfast and lunch here.

Garland ISD

From June 4 through 27 and July 8 through 19, students can receive free breakfast and lunch at select locations.

GISD says registration isn't required but students must be accompanied by an adult or older sibling to receive meals.

Check out the full list of meal locations and times here.