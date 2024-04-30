Fort Worth ISD offering free breakfast, lunch over the summer

FORT WORTH — Although school will be out for the summer, some Fort Worth ISD campuses will be open and serving free breakfast and lunch to children.

Meals will be offered starting Wednesday, June 5 through Tuesday, July 2 and will be available Monday through Thursday.

The school district says the program is open to all children who are age 18 and younger. The program doesn't require children to be enrolled in any summer program.

Meals will be served at the following campuses:

Eastern Hills High School

Northside High School

Southwest High School

Western Hills High School

J.P Elder Middle School

W A Meacham Middle School

Morningside Middle School

Rosemont Middle School

W C Stripling Middle School

Leonard Middle School

McClung Middle School

Burton Hill Elementary School

Manuel Jara Elementary School

Hazel Harvey Peace Elementary School

E M Daggett Elementary School

Eastern Hills Elementary School

East Handley Elementary School

W M Green Elementary School

Greenbriar Elementary School

Van Zandt Guinn Elementary School

D. McRae Elementary School

M H Moore Elementary School

Oakhurst Elementary School

Oaklawn Elementary School

A.M. Pate Elementary School

Ridglea Hills Elementary School

Sagamore Hill Elementary School

Bruce Shulkey Elementary School

Sunrise McMillan Elementary School

Waverly Park Elementary

Tanglewood Elementary School

Worth Heights Elementary School

Atwood McDonald Elementary School

Westpark Elementary School

Alice Contreras Elementary School

Clifford Davis Elementary School

Bonnie Brae Elementary School

Dolores Huerta Elementary School

You can find specific dates and times for the campuses here.