Fort Worth ISD offering free breakfast, lunch over the summer
FORT WORTH — Although school will be out for the summer, some Fort Worth ISD campuses will be open and serving free breakfast and lunch to children.
Meals will be offered starting Wednesday, June 5 through Tuesday, July 2 and will be available Monday through Thursday.
The school district says the program is open to all children who are age 18 and younger. The program doesn't require children to be enrolled in any summer program.
Meals will be served at the following campuses:
- Eastern Hills High School
- Northside High School
- Southwest High School
- Western Hills High School
- J.P Elder Middle School
- W A Meacham Middle School
- Morningside Middle School
- Rosemont Middle School
- W C Stripling Middle School
- Leonard Middle School
- McClung Middle School
- Burton Hill Elementary School
- Manuel Jara Elementary School
- Hazel Harvey Peace Elementary School
- E M Daggett Elementary School
- Eastern Hills Elementary School
- East Handley Elementary School
- W M Green Elementary School
- Greenbriar Elementary School
- Van Zandt Guinn Elementary School
- D. McRae Elementary School
- M H Moore Elementary School
- Oakhurst Elementary School
- Oaklawn Elementary School
- A.M. Pate Elementary School
- Ridglea Hills Elementary School
- Sagamore Hill Elementary School
- Bruce Shulkey Elementary School
- Sunrise McMillan Elementary School
- Waverly Park Elementary
- Tanglewood Elementary School
- Worth Heights Elementary School
- Atwood McDonald Elementary School
- Westpark Elementary School
- Alice Contreras Elementary School
- Clifford Davis Elementary School
- Bonnie Brae Elementary School
- Dolores Huerta Elementary School
You can find specific dates and times for the campuses here.