North Texas man sentenced to life for supplying fentanyl in woman's fatal overdose and filming her dying

A North Texas man who filmed a woman for hours as she overdosed on fentanyl he supplied – only calling for help after she stopped breathing – has been sentenced to life in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Andrew Michael Smith, 36, of Denison, received the life sentence Monday from U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Prosecutors said Smith supplied the victim with fentanyl and methamphetamine on Sept. 5, 2024, then watched and recorded her for hours as she showed severe overdose symptoms.

"Smith watched and recorded the victim for several hours as she began to show severe signs of an overdose, including difficulty breathing, severe mental confusion, vomiting, and tremors," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. "After the victim had taken her last breath, Smith finally, but untimely, called emergency responders."

Help called only after breathing stopped, authorities say

Emergency responders were able to revive the woman, authorities said, but Smith waited until after she stopped breathing to call for help.

During the hours the victim was dying, Smith continued communicating with others and arranging additional drug deals, prosecutors said.

"Smith targeted this victim because he knew her addiction made her vulnerable," U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs said. "Smith deserves every day of this life sentence."

Case tied to federal initiative

The case falls under Operation Take Back America, a Department of Justice initiative aimed at combating cartels, transnational criminal organizations, illegal immigration, and violent crime.

Investigating agencies included the FBI and the Denison Police Department.

CBS News Texas will provide updates should additional information become available.