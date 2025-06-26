North Texas man sentenced to 733 years for continuous sexual abuse of child, authorities say

A North Texas man has been sentenced to 733 years in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of a child, authorities announced Thursday.

Dustin Eric Rubio, 37, of Cleburne, received the sentence after being convicted on multiple felony charges, including:

One count of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Four counts of sexual assault of a child involving prohibited sexual conduct

One count of aggravated sexual assault of a child

One count of tampering with a witness

Three counts of prohibited sexual conduct

One count of tampering with physical evidence

Sentences to be served consecutively

According to the Cleburne Police Department, all sentences are to be served consecutively, resulting in the total prison term of 733 years.

Dustin Eric Rubio, 37, of Cleburne Cleburne Police Department

Investigation supported by strong evidence

In a social media post Thursday, Cleburne police said their investigation was bolstered by digital and biological evidence, as well as the courageous testimony of the victim, "whose strength throughout the process was admirable."

The department praised the victim for coming forward and showing resilience throughout the legal process.

Commitment to protecting children

"This case serves as a reminder of our department's ongoing commitment to protecting children and pursuing justice for victims," the department said in its statement.

Prosecution led by DA's office

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office handled the prosecution, working closely with investigators to bring the case to trial.