North Texas man sentenced to 733 years for continuous sexual abuse of child, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
A North Texas man has been sentenced to 733 years in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of a child, authorities announced Thursday.

Dustin Eric Rubio, 37, of Cleburne, received the sentence after being convicted on multiple felony charges, including:

  • One count of continuous sexual abuse of a child
  • Four counts of sexual assault of a child involving prohibited sexual conduct
  • One count of aggravated sexual assault of a child
  • One count of tampering with a witness
  • Three counts of prohibited sexual conduct
  • One count of tampering with physical evidence

Sentences to be served consecutively

According to the Cleburne Police Department, all sentences are to be served consecutively, resulting in the total prison term of 733 years.

Dustin Eric Rubio, 37, of Cleburne   Cleburne Police Department

Investigation supported by strong evidence

In a social media post Thursday, Cleburne police said their investigation was bolstered by digital and biological evidence, as well as the courageous testimony of the victim, "whose strength throughout the process was admirable."

The department praised the victim for coming forward and showing resilience throughout the legal process.

Commitment to protecting children

"This case serves as a reminder of our department's ongoing commitment to protecting children and pursuing justice for victims," the department said in its statement.

Prosecution led by DA's office

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office handled the prosecution, working closely with investigators to bring the case to trial.

