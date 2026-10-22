Alleged plot to kill U.S. Rep. Keith Self raises security concerns among North Texas lawmakers

Gov. Greg Abbott is praising federal authorities who he says stopped a plot to assassinate North Texas Congressman Keith Self.

Federal authorities are not releasing details of the alleged plot.

But what we know about the arrest has raised safety concerns among some within the North Texas congressional delegation.

Being on the campaign trail every day this time of year is a necessity for the nine North Texas members of the U.S. House of Representatives seeking reelection, including Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne.

Rep. Keith Self CBS News Texas

But news that a 17-year-old from McKinney has been arrested for plotting to kill Congressman Keith Self during a campaign event this month has Van Duyne more security-conscious than ever.

"I don't discuss publicly what we do with security," Van Duyne said. "I can tell you that we definitely have enhanced it. We've been enhancing it for months because there are legitimate threats that are out there

CBS News Texas asked Van Duyne what she knew about the arrest of a 17-year-old, whom she says may have been radicalized by conservative opposition to political issues involving Muslims.

Self recently publicly criticized plans to expand a McKinney mosque.

"I understand he was inspired by ISIS, but as far as further details on that, they're still investigating, and they're hesitant to release anything until they know more," Van Duyne said.

Van Duyne says she faced violent threats herself back in 2015. That's when she was the mayor of Irving and supported a controversial city council resolution supporting a bill in the Texas Legislature that would have banned Sharia law in Texas.

"We've seen it," Van Duyne said. "It's just grown stronger as you mentioned what happened 10,11 years ago, and I got death threats then. We actually found out that one of the people who sent death threats is actually in jail right now for committing a murder in Colorado, so these things have to be taken seriously."

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Gov. Abbott said: "The FBI stopped this radical Islamic terrorist before he could strike, said Governor Abbott. Radical Islamic terrorism has no place in Texas. We will combat radical Islam in all forms and eliminate every threat it poses."

The juvenile arrested remains in custody.

It will be up to a federal judge to decide whether the suspect will be tried as an adult.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.