Salvadoran national living in North Texas illegally gets 45‑year sentence in child exploitation case, prosecutors say

A North Texas man living in the United States illegally has been sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for exploiting a 12‑year‑old boy and possessing hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material, federal prosecutors said.

Julio Chavez, a citizen and national of El Salvador, received a 45‑year sentence for child exploitation involving the boy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr imposed the 540‑month sentence on Feb. 11.

Details from court records

Chavez was convicted in August 2025 of production of child sexual abuse material and receipt of child sexual abuse material.

Court records show Chavez groomed the 12‑year‑old and convinced him to send a sexually explicit video. Investigators also found hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material on Chavez's phone, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Officials react to the sentence

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said Chavez "exploited a young boy's innocence and vulnerability" and praised the lengthy sentence.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the most vulnerable and innocent in our North Texas communities are protected from being exploited by sexual predators," Raybould said.

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said the punishment "sends a clear message that crimes against children will not be tolerated."

Possible deportation after prison

After completing his sentence, Chavez faces potential deportation and exclusion from the United States.

The case was brought under Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Justice Department initiative launched in 2006 to combat child exploitation by coordinating federal, state, and local efforts to identify offenders and rescue victims.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.