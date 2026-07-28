North Texas hunger crisis deepens as families turn to food pantries

Feeding a growing family isn't easy, and Adwoa Kofie knows that better than most.

"I have boy-girl twins; they just turned 11. They eat constantly, especially in the summertime. It has changed. I guess when they're in school, you don't feel it, but especially when they're in the house, it's just the appetite increases," Kofie said.

Keeping her shelves stocked has become even more difficult lately.

"Since I was laid off, I use it more, so more increase this year, maybe like twice a month," she said.

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Kofie is talking about the food pantry at Metrocrest Services in Carrollton, where she was one of about a dozen people shopping midday.

But the need across North Texas is far greater.

"For the third consecutive year, the data shows Texas leads the nation in hunger," said Trisha Cunningham, CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.

North Texas significantly contributes to that number. Nearly 1.4 million people across the region are facing hunger, including almost half a million children, according to data released Tuesday by the North Texas Food Bank and Tarrant Area Food Bank.

And it's not simply a result of population growth.

"If you look at from 2020 to 2024 and you look at population growth in these same 25 counties, it's increased 7%. But if you look at hunger growth, it's increased 24%," Cunningham said.

For families like Kofie's, the numbers reflect their reality – one that includes relying on food pantries like Metrocrest.

"You don't feel it until your situation changes. It helps with the gaps. So when things are lower, I can come here and at least get a couple meals or what I need to tide me over for a week or two. So it helps a lot," she said.