North Texas Giving Day is Thursday, Sept. 17

If you're already counting down the days until Christmas, local nonprofits are hoping you'll press "pause" just long enough to give back. Thursday, Sept. 17, is North Texas Giving Day.

"North Texas Giving Day is when everyone becomes a philanthropist," said Wayne White, the President & CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas. "You don't have to have a billion dollars or a million when we all rally together. And this collective generosity, it has a very big impact."

According to numbers from the foundation, more than 100,000 North Texans last year answered the call to philanthropy, raising a record-breaking $78 million in support of causes ranging from food insecurity to school PTAs, helping pets find forever homes and just providing resources to neighbors needing a helping hand.

"Time and time again, North Texans really show up," said White. "This is the largest single regional giving day in the nation. And I think it really speaks to the generosity here in North Texas."

The foundation covers all transaction and technology fees, so 100% of every donation goes directly to your chosen nonprofit. Just head to NorthTexasGivingDay.org to find a cause to support. You can even search according to interests and causes.

White said that many of them need your help now, more than ever. Shifting administration priorities have led to big cuts in grants and federal funding.

"So last year we took a survey," explains White, "and it was hundreds of millions of dollars were lost last year. We don't have the final results this year, but it is very significant. And I'm really confident that the citizens of Dallas and the surrounding counties are going to really deliver for the nonprofits this year."

The federal funding cuts have impacted a wide cross-section of nonprofits, including The Senior Source in Dallas.

"Our phones are ringing all the time," said Stacey Malcolmson, the Senior Source President & CEO. "We have thousands and thousands of calls. People are trying to understand where they get their Social Security benefits, how they apply for SNAP benefits, how they can get insurance/Medicare savings when they need it."

Malcolmson said cuts in federal staffing at those agencies have added to the confusion, frustration, and need for support for seniors.

"They're coming to us and we are doing everything we can," adds Malcolmson. "In light of uncertain cuts, uncertain federal funding and cuts in federal funding, that demand has never been as high as it is today."

So they're navigating increased demand with fewer federal dollars to provide those services.

"It has impacted a wide cross-section of nonprofits," said White. "Before it was always important. But now it is a lifeline for many of these nonprofits."

"And that's why unrestricted dollars from North Texas giving day makes so much difference," said Malcolmson. "We know that we can talk to our donors, talk to people out in the community, and say your money can support programs and help us grow and help us meet the needs of these seniors who are so vulnerable and often overlooked."

So everyone is encouraged to find a cause to support.

"Your contribution makes a difference in the lives of so many people," adds White as he reflects on the impact over the years. "Think about it. $700 million has been raised to support the nonprofits doing the great work."

As the foundation likes to say, "Great Things Happen... When We Do Good."

So a final word from White, as he tips his black cowboy hat?

"Do good, ya'll."