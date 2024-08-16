North Texas' first women's soccer team debuts amid soaring temperatures

How Dallas Trinity FC stays cool while practicing in the Texas heat

DALLAS – It's an exciting time for the newest professional sports team in Dallas.

The first-ever women's soccer team, Dallas Trinity FC, makes its big debut this weekend.

The team took to practice Friday morning, and despite the heat, they powered through.

Dallas Trinity FC President Charlie Neil said there are many protocols in place to keep these athletes safe.

Athletes can have unlimited water breaks and there's technology each player wears that monitors their heart rate and the distance they are running. If players need a moment to cool down, they can hit the sideline at any point and coaches will assist.

Looking ahead to Sunday's first game, the team will be traveling to take on the Tampa Bay Sun.

One teammate from Costa Rica's national football team said she's honored to be a part of the inaugural team.

"I didn't know how much of an impact the team had until I actually came here and heard my teammates talk about it," said Gaby Guillen. "I think it's something the fans have been looking forward to for some time having women's soccer here in Dallas, so I'm proud of being a part of this story and of this organization."

The first home game is Aug. 30 at the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. against FC Barcelona.

