191 turtles and tortoises found in unusual shipment at North Texas FedEx office

It wasn't a typical day for the City of Denton Animal Services when a local FedEx Office called about an unusual attempted shipment.

"Business not as usual," the shelter said in a social media post.

According to the shelter, the local FedEx office reached out after discovering an attempted shipment containing 191 turtles and tortoises.

The shelter immediately took the animals into custody and temporarily housed them while notifying the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which opened an investigation.

Denton Animal Services

"A big thank you to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for their quick support and partnership," the shelter said.

The animals were later transferred to the Dallas Zoo, where they are now safely housed.

"This unusual rescue is just one example of how our animal services team supports the community," the shelter said. "We're grateful for the strong partnerships with our animal welfare colleagues, who help us coordinate responses in unique situations like this."