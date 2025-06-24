North Texas family still seeking justice in 2021 hit-and-run death: "My soul is empty"

A Fort Worth family is still waiting for someone to come forward with information about who killed 32-year-old Dennis Anderson in 2021. Police say they are out of leads.

"It's not easy. My heart is broken," said his mother, Vickie Anderson. She told CBS News Texas that she and Dennis were inseparable. One of five siblings and a graduate of Dunbar High School, Dennis had dreams of becoming a businessman and was known for speaking his mind.

"He may say something out of the ordinary — you least expected it. But he was a guy that loved to work," she said.

A painful birthday

Tuesday would have been Dennis' 36th birthday. Instead of celebrating, his family marked the day with grief.

"The day is hard for me because I miss him so much. The last four years, to be honest, I've been empty. My soul is empty," Vickie Anderson said.

Tragic night in 2021

In December 2021, police said Dennis' car broke down on the far-right northbound shoulder of State Highway 121, just south of Beach Street. Investigators believe he was walking outside the vehicle when another car struck and killed him—then sped away.

"I just wish this person would come forward. I can forgive whoever it is, because they have to answer to the Lord, not me," Anderson said.

Hit-and-runs on the rise

"This young man's life was taken. The family is still hurting. And as of right now, we have an individual at large," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Calzada said the department has seen five deadly car-pedestrian incidents in recent weeks. In three of those cases, the drivers left the scene—a felony offense.

"When drivers stay on scene, it's literally an accident. The driver faces no charges. But when you leave, that's when it becomes a crime," Calzada said.

Honoring Dennis

To honor Dennis' birthday, the family held a barbecue and released balloons in his memory, hoping their prayers will one day lead to answers.

Fort Worth police say hit-and-run cases are often solved when witnesses come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.