Extreme cold to strike North Texas from Sunday to Tuesday: Is snow possible?

NORTH TEXAS – Get ready for a shock to the body! Today, we hit 63 degrees, but by Sunday morning, wind chills could be 11 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth, and some spots as low as 6 degrees in our northern counties.

Yikes.

We got lucky with the pattern this time, as most of the mischief will affect central and southeast Texas, closest to the available Gulf moisture. However, we could see some flurries and even some light to moderate snow, with the best chances in our southern counties.

The modeling has been fairly consistent recently with the major deterministic Euro and GFS. Central Texas could see accumulating snow, and Houston could experience a variety of weather conditions. If you're traveling, big heads up!

Topsy-turvy weather continues. One bright note: We're gaining daylight faster each day now!