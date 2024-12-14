North Texas enjoys sunny Saturday, rain and cooler temps ahead

Saturday started grey and drizzly, but sunshine is expected to return this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s behind a weather front.

The pups will appreciate extra outdoor time to soak up the sun.

However, clear skies are temporary, as moisture returns from the south overnight into Sunday morning.

For North Texans heading to the 2024 Dallas BMW Marathon Festival on Sunday, plan for cloudy skies, patchy drizzle and spotty showers, with temperatures warming into the low 60s.

The clouds will stick around throughout the day, along with light precipitation.

It won't be an all-day washout, but windshield wipers may be needed while out and about.

The next front is moving in from the northwest and is expected to reach the area by sunrise on Monday.

Shower coverage is likely to increase during the morning drive, so plan for extra time during the morning commute.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as showers will continue into the afternoon hours, with a chance of a few storms possible as the front passes through North Texas. Severe weather is not expected.

While Monday's front will not significantly cool temperatures, a stronger cold front is expected to arrive in North Texas on Wednesday.

This stronger front will bring another round of rain and drop temperatures into the 50s to finish the week.

The highest rainfall totals over the next seven days will be east of I-35, ranging from 0.5 to 1 inch.

CBS News Texas is alerting viewers to the possibility of temperatures dropping back to near freezing on Thursday morning.

However, Thursday afternoon will be beautiful, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s.

