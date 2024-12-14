Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas enjoys sunny Saturday, rain and cooler temps ahead

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Saturday started grey and drizzly, but sunshine is expected to return this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s behind a weather front.

The pups will appreciate extra outdoor time to soak up the sun.

download-82.png

However, clear skies are temporary, as moisture returns from the south overnight into Sunday morning.

For North Texans heading to the 2024 Dallas BMW Marathon Festival on Sunday, plan for cloudy skies, patchy drizzle and spotty showers, with temperatures warming into the low 60s.

download-80.png
CBS News Texas

The clouds will stick around throughout the day, along with light precipitation.

It won't be an all-day washout, but windshield wipers may be needed while out and about.

The next front is moving in from the northwest and is expected to reach the area by sunrise on Monday.

Shower coverage is likely to increase during the morning drive, so plan for extra time during the morning commute.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day, as showers will continue into the afternoon hours, with a chance of a few storms possible as the front passes through North Texas. Severe weather is not expected.

While Monday's front will not significantly cool temperatures, a stronger cold front is expected to arrive in North Texas on Wednesday.

This stronger front will bring another round of rain and drop temperatures into the 50s to finish the week.

The highest rainfall totals over the next seven days will be east of I-35, ranging from 0.5 to 1 inch.

download-83.png

CBS News Texas is alerting viewers to the possibility of temperatures dropping back to near freezing on Thursday morning.

However, Thursday afternoon will be beautiful, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s.

download-81.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.