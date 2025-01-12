North Texas ends weekend with mild, pleasant weather ahead of cold front

As North Texas wraps up the weekend, there's a noticeable shift in the weather, leaving behind the icy remains of recent storms.

Sunday will feel warmer in the sun, and the mild weather will continue throughout the week. However, residents should be prepared for a notable change ahead.

CBS News Texas

Cold air is expected to return late next Sunday and continue into the following week. While it is still too early to provide exact temperatures, it is wise to start preparing.

There is a possibility of mixed precipitation, including snow or ice. However, since this forecast is quite far out, many factors could change.

Drivers faced hazardous travel conditions from Wednesday night until Saturday due to black ice and slushy roads. Fortunately, the temperatures have stabilized, hovering in the 50s, making travel more manageable.

The model-projected temperatures and the widespread nature of this upcoming Arctic airmass are likely to make national headlines next weekend. All trends point to a significant wave of cold air sweeping across the south and southeast.

Although the forecast is still uncertain, the Euro Weather Model — one of the most reliable weather prediction models worldwide — has consistently shown the potential for wintry precipitation returning to Texas with this next cold snap.

It will certainly be cold enough, but North Texas residents should monitor trends to determine if any precipitation is likely.