North Texas basks in warm weather, sunny skies as November ends among hottest on record

November ends with a cold start in North Texas, temperatures to warm up

November ends with a cold start in North Texas, temperatures to warm up

November ends with a cold start in North Texas, temperatures to warm up

Saturday marks the last day of November, and the month concludes with North Texas seeing typical seasonal averages for this time of year.

Some high-level cloud cover is moving in from the Pacific this morning, but it will clear out by the afternoon, resulting in a great day ahead. While a warm-up is on the way, winter coats are needed this morning as temperatures have dipped below freezing.

High pressure continues to move southwest, and surface winds will shift in the same direction, allowing temperatures to warm into the low 60s — the average high for this time of year.

With a projected high of 61 degrees and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, it will be a great day for the Lone Star Showdown in College Station. The temperature is expected to be slightly warmer, making for great football weather.

The nice weather sticks around into the start of the workweek, but be prepared to grab an umbrella again from Tuesday into Wednesday. A weak upper disturbance will pass over the Lone Star State, bringing the possibility of scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A backdoor cold front is expected to approach North Texas from Thursday to Friday but is not anticipated to move in. With the boundary close by, expect small rain chances through the end of next week.

This November rounds out as one of the top 10 hottest on record, with 22 days above average and only four days this month having high temperatures below average.

For travelers returning from the Thanksgiving holiday, the forecast for the next few days looks promising, as no significant weather systems are expected to impact Texas.